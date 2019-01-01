Zanaco ease past Bolton City to secure passage into Caf Confederation Cup play-off round

The Zambian giants will do battle again in the play-off phase as they keep on pushing for a group stage spot

Zanaco beat Mauritian visitors City 3-0 at Sunset Stadium to advance to the Caf Confederation Cup play-off round on a 5-1 aggregate scoreline.

The Zambian giants went into the match already boasting a 2-1 away victory and had their work further cut out when Ghanaian forward Emmanuel Okutu thrust them ahead 24 minutes into the match.

Congolese forward Guily Manziba then doubled Zanaco’s advantage 11 minutes into the second half before Damiano Kola sealed matters for the Zambians six minutes from time.

As they push for a place in the group stage, Zanaco will have to scale another hurdle in the play-offs against a team eliminated from the Caf first round.

Kola was again on target after grabbing one of the away goals in the 2-1 away victory.

But it was Okutu who opened the scoring as Zanaco made their intentions clear of going further in the tournament.

Manziba extended Zanaco’s advantage in the 56th minute while Kola made sure Bolton City could not come back six minutes before full-time.