Zambrotta and Trezeguet back Sarri appointment at Juventus

The Bianconeri legends have weighed in with their opinions on the Old Lady’s new head coach

Former stars Gianluca Zambrotta and David Trezeguet believe the Italian champions have made a good appointment in Maurizio Sarri.

The former Napoli and Chelsea boss was announced as Juventus head coach earlier this month, and Zambrotta and Trezeguet believe he is the right man for the job.

“He's a great coach and a great man,” said Trezeguet, who made over 300 appearances for Juve, ahead of JDT All-Stars charity match in Johor, Malaysia.

“It's a new role for him. A new opportunity and new story him. We will see but I'm happy because he's a very good manager.”

Zambrotta has also offered his support for Sarri, but believes the 60-year-old must be given time at the Allianz Stadium.

“I like Sarri as a coach,” he said. “There’s an important project around him now. I don't know if it's for a long or short period.

“But, of course, he needs time to organise everything at Juventus because it is a new job and it is a new opportunity.”

Sarri is not the only former manager who is returning to in 2019-20, with Antonio Conte set to take charge of a side in the Italian top division for the first time in five years.

Zambrotta, who played for ’s city rivals, , believes the excitement is growing at San Siro following Conte’s appointment.

“We can see the reaction of the fans, the season tickets sold out in just one week,” he said.

“This is a result of the new coach, so there's huge optimism in the fans.”

Zambrotta enjoyed a 20-year career as a player and, after beginning his playing days with Como and Bari, the defender joined Juve in 1999.

He spent seven years in Turin before moving to in 2006, following the Calciopoli scandal.

As for Trezeguet, the former international striker spent a decade at Juventus between 2000-2010. In that time he won two Serie A titles and remained with the Old Lady after their relegation to the Italian second tier in 2006.

The pair also played against each other in the 2006 World Cup final, when Zambrotta was on the winning side, while Trezeguet’s missed spot-kick in the penalty shootout ultimately cost Les Bleus.