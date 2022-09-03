Zambo Anguissa assists as Osimhen's Napoli defeat Lazio

The Cameroon and Nigeria internationals put in a great shift as the Parthenopeans secured victory over Maurizio Sarri’s Eagles

Napoli recorded a 2-1 comeback victory over Lazio in Saturday’s Serie A encounter, with Andre Zambo Anguissa contributing an assist.

Unbeaten in their last four games in the 2022-23 campaign, the Parthenopeans travelled to the Stadio Olimpico – hoping to extend their fine streak against Maurizio Sarri’s men.

Prior to this fixture, the Eagles had stayed undefeated with their last outing a 1-1 draw at Sampdoria.

The hosts opened the scoring after four minutes with Mattia Zaccagni unleashing a fierce shot past Alex Meret’s outstretched having profited from an assist from Felipe Anderson.

Fuelled by the early setback, Luciano Spalletti’s men woke from their slumber to control the game. And that paid off in the 37th minute – albeit in a bizarre fashion.

Ivan Provedel had managed to swipe Kim Min-Jae’s header away as play continued but eventually, referee Simone Sozza signalled that the ball had crossed the line to the fury of the Lazio players, but VAR replays showed it was the right decision.

After the break, Victor Osimhen hit the post and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia somehow blazed over from six yards out. Nevertheless, the Georgian redeemed himself on the hour mark with a thunderous finish from the edge of the box to put Napoli ahead.

As well as Zambo Anguissa, Osimhen was in action from start to finish. The Nigeria international contributed five shots, two dribbles, one key pass, one cross, nine passes and a passing accuracy of 88.9%.

Also, he boasts one clearance, won three aerials, and 25 touches. Although he committed two fouls.

"I saw a very good performance and a team that showed that it can be united, short and aggressive on the pitch," Spalletti told Napoli website in his post-match reaction.

"We are on the right track, tonight the guys did what we had studied and thought as race management. We were very good except in some situations where we lost trivial balls"

The result takes Napoli to the summit of the Italian elite division log after accruing 11 points from five matches. They welcome Verona to the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona on September 11.

Prior to that fixture, Spalletti’s side takes on Dutch Eredivisie side Feyenoord in the Uefa Champions League.