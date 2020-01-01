Zambia's Mubanga and Nachula begin training with Zaragoza

The Copper Queens forwards have gone straight into training with Nacho Bracero's side after joining from Zambian clubs

Zambia internationals Hellen Mubanga and Racheal Nachula trained with their new Zaragoza teammates for the first time on Monday.

Mubanga and Nachula joined the Spanish Reto Iberdrola side on three-year contracts after leaving Zambian top-flight women's clubs Red Arrows and Green Buffaloes respectively in June.

The Copper Queens strikers left Zambia on Friday and were warmly received by head coach Nacho Bracero in Zaragoza on Saturday evening.

Las internacionales @FAZFootball Racheal Nachula y Hellen Mubanga llegan a Zaragoza.

Ahora recibidas por el técnico Nacho Bracero.

Bienvenidas Nachula y Mubanga😉El lunes nos vemos en el primer entreno💪 #hijasdelcierzo #zaragozacff 💙 #ZaragozaFemenino pic.twitter.com/bRC5gqWX03 — 𝗭𝗮𝗿𝗮𝗴𝗼𝘇𝗮 𝗖𝗙𝗙 (@ZaragozaCFF) September 12, 2020

Upon their unveiling to the team by manager Bracero, the Zambian striking duo moved swiftly into action by training on Monday evening with the team at the Mudejar Municipal Sports Center.

The arrival of Mubanga and Nachula at CDM Mudejar completed the list of four Africans signed by the Spanish outfit this summer after 's Peace Efih and 's Hanane Ait El-Haj.

Before their move, the Southern Africans played crucial roles in the country's maiden qualification to the Olympic Games following a shock triumph over highly-rated in March.

In , the duo will be seeking to adapt quickly to their new environment ahead of their maiden professional campaigns as Zaragoza face in their first warm-game on Sunday.

Zaragoza are eyeing a promotion ticket to the Spanish top-flight and the Zambians will be pivotal in their ambitions when the new Reto Iberdrola season opens on October 18.