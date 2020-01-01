Zambia will be very technical and tactical - Kaluba plots Bantwana exit in South Africa

The Shepolopolo tactician has hinted about his side's plans after their initial triumph over their Cosafa rivals in the qualifiers

Zambia coach Kangwa Kaluba has disclosed his side will do better technically and tactically against in their U17 Women's World Cup second leg tie next month in Johannesburg.

The Shepolopolo built on their success at the inaugural Cosafa U17 Women's Cup last summer in South Africa, where they won bronze, with a 2-0 initial win over Bantwana on Saturday.

The Zambians claimed home advantage over their Cosafa rivals in the first leg, first round of the qualifiers thanks to first-half strikes from Dorica Malunga and Ester Banda at the Nkoloma Stadium.

Having guided Zambia to stun the silver medal-winning team, the coach has defended their wastefulness, while assuring of a huge improvement in the second leg in South Africa.

"U17 is the first stage for players to test their international level," Kaluba told the media.

"When they make mistakes, we will write those mistakes and challenges that they are facing and take them back to our training sessions and try to perfect them.

"The more games they will be playing, you will see improvement in their games. We missed many chances because I could say it was by choosing the wrong technique by the strikers.

"In that a situation, you can see they are young and they are developing. This is a project and we expect the girls to be passing through every phase. We want to make sure we develop the girls.

"I cannot hide that we've been learning from South Africa how women's football is developing. For the second leg, we are going to be very technical and tactical with our approach in Johannesburg."

Zambia will travel to South Africa for the second leg on March 14 and need a draw of any margin to confirm their second-round place.

The winner of the doubleheader will square up against Botswana or in the second round of the qualifying series in May.