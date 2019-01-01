Zainal laments Melaka's late-match lapse in draw against Terengganu

Melaka United were held 3-3 at home by Terengganu on Saturday, despite having led most of the week 16 Super League encounter.

BY ZULHILMI ZAINAL Follow on Twitter

Having seen his side held to a 3-3 draw at home by FC in their match on Saturday despite having led most of the encounter, boss Zainal Abidin Hassan lamented his charges' inability to stay disciplined until the final whistle.

In the week 16 encounter that was held at the Hang Jebat Stadium, the hosts first went two up through goals by Davy Angan (17') and Luka Milunovic (30'), but Sanjar Shaakhmedov pulled one back in the 41st minute. Angan restored the Mousedeers' two-goal lead just three minutes into the second half, but Shaakhmedov and the visitors never gave up. The Uzbekistani struck twice in the 72nd and 82nd minutes for his hat-trick and to allow the Turtles to come away with a point, which could have been three had Lee Tuck managed to convert the penalty they were awarded at the hour mark.

"We have to rectify our weakneeses in every department, especially considering we'll be playing away [in the coming matches].

"What was lacking was my players' discipline, they have to stay focused until the very end, and not allow the opposition space to come back after trailing," said the former Malaysia international after the match.

Follow Goal Malaysia s Instagram account to see photos and watch videos from Malaysian football!