Zaha: ‘Unplayable’ Crystal Palace star delights Collins with his work rate

Former West Ham defender James Collins has termed Wilfried Zaha ‘unplayable’ while lauding him for providing more than goals for Crystal Palace.

Collins happy to see Zaha contribute more than goals

Ivorian’s defensive display’s lauded by the ex-defender

Zaha seeking sixth goal of the season against Everton

WHAT HAPPENED? Zaha was among the key performers as Palace came from behind to beat Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-1 in the Premier League on Tuesday, scoring the winner for Patrick Vieira’s side.

The Ivory Coast forward was a menace for the Wolves defence while he also tracked back to help out defensively to the delight of Collins, who played for six years (2012-2018), at the heart of the defence for Palace’s London rivals West Ham.

WHAT DID HE SAY? "We mention him every time we talk about Crystal Palace, Wilfried Zaha, but certainly in the second half [against Wolves], he was sensational and at times when he is in this kind of mood, he is unplayable. Whether it is creating chances or getting chances himself, but you can see what it meant to him, he was back defending and working for his team,” Collins told the BBC as quoted by Football London.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The goal was Zaha’s fifth of the campaign, making him the club’s top scorer so far this season, as he continues to prove that he is Palace’s main man.

Four of his five goals have all been game-changing for the Eagles, having earned his side eight points with a goal in the 1-1 draw with Liverpool, two against Aston Villa which Palace won 3-1, another strike in a 1-1 stalemate at home to Brentford before Tuesday’s 70th minute winner.

Zaha and the other attacking players have also improved their all-round games under Vieira as the French coach demands a lot from them in and out of possession.

WHAT’S MORE? Collins is in awe at what he has seen so far from the Eagles, terming them a ‘joy to watch’. "When they defend well and these attacking players at Palace are let off the leash, it really is a joy to watch,” added the 39-year-old.

WHAT NEXT FOR ZAHA? Palace visit struggling Everton in the Premier League on Saturday, hoping to make it back-to-back league wins, as Zaha seeks his sixth goal of the season.