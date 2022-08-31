Zaha scores again, Vieira responds to Arsenal and Chelsea interest in Crystal Palace star

The 29-year-old scored in his third straight fixture as the Eagles were pegged back by the Bees at Selhurst Park

Ivory Coast international Wilfried Zaha is a wanted man and continued with his fine start to the season with Crystal Palace after he scored in a 1-1 Premier League draw against Brentford on Tuesday.

The 29-year-old grabbed the opener for the Eagles in the 59th minute but a late equaliser courtesy of Democratic Republic of Congo winger Yoane Wissa ensured the Bees snatched a draw at Selhurst Park Stadium.

After missing the 4-2 defeat against Manchester City at the Etihad, Zaha was drafted back into the starting XI by manager Patrick Vieira and he remained a threat for Brentford throughout the fixture.

His goal came in dramatic fashion after he picked up the ball on the edge of the penalty area, cut inside and in a flash of a second, he unleashed a dipping, curling effort past David Raya and into the top corner.

Zaha has scored four goals from four matches in this campaign and currently, he has scored in his three Premier League appearances in a row.

A first league goal of the campaign for Zaha came against Liverpool in a 1-1 draw on August 15. Last season, Zaha played 33 top-flight games for Palace, scored 14 goals and provided one assist.

Speaking after the game, manager Vieira responded to claims Zaha is currently attracting interest from Arsenal and Chelsea.

"I think there’s no comment to be made on that. I see him training every day and he didn’t mention nothing about leaving," Vieira told reporters after the game, adding: "He’s always concentrated on performing well for the team because he wants to win games for this football club.

"There’s a really nice relationship between this football team and Wilfried Zaha, it’s not going to stop now."

Vieira will hope to keep the player in readiness for their next league assignment against Newcastle United at St. James' Park on Saturday.