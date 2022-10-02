Zaha fires back at Reece James in social media feud before deleting post

Ewan Gennery|
Zaha James split Getty Images
R. JamesW. ZahaCrystal Palace vs ChelseaChelseaCrystal PalacePremier League

Reece James and Wilfried Zaha fired shots at each other on social media following Chelsea's late 2-1 win over Crystal Palace in the Premier League.

  • James tweeted "🔒" with picture of Zaha
  • Zaha fired back with Instagram story
  • Ivorian deleted response quickly

WHAT HAPPENED? Chelsea defeated Crystal Palace in dramatic fashion on October 1, and the action continued off the pitch. Blues right-back James tweeted a picture of him running away from Zaha, accompanied with a padlock emoji, suggesting he had the Ivorian winger "locked-down" during the game. Zaha hit back with a brutal response on his Instagram story, which he quickly deleted.

Reece James Tweet Twitter
Zaha Instagram storyInstagram

THE BIGGER PICTURE: James has been at the centre of debate over who is England's best right-back, and Zaha clearly believes the positive comments have inflated his ego slightly. It could get spicy when the two of them face-off at Stamford Bridge later this season!