Zaha on target to cancel out Benrahma opener as Crystal Palace defeat West Ham United

Wilfried Zaha was on target to cancel out Said Benrahma's opener, while Jordan Ayew was booked as Crystal Palace defeated West Ham United 2-1.

Zaha scored to put Palace level in London

Benrahma had put West Ham ahead

Ghana's Ayew was booked in the 88th minute

WHAT HAPPENED? The Hammers took the lead when Algeria international Benrahma exchanged passes with Lucas Paqueta and the latter laid the ball back to him. Benrahma, who was on the edge of the box, then beat Vicente Guaita to the far post.

However, in the 40th minute, Ivory Coast international Zaha levelled matters for the visiting Eagles when he received the ball from Nigeria prospect Eberechi Eze and slammed it past Łukasz Fabianski.

In the stoppages, Michael Olise scored what turned out to be the winner for Palace.

HOW DID ZAHA TURN UP? The 29-year-old Zaha started the game as a lone striker with Eze, Michael Olise and Ayew playing behind him.

In the opening exchanges, he combined well with Eze but his right-footed effort was saved by Fabianski.

He was, however, not be to denied when he found space inside the box, to turn home Eze's cross for the leveller. Zaha has now scored six top-flight goals, and provided one assist.

WHAT WAS AYEW'S CONTRIBUTION: The Black Star was superb defensively managing three tackles, and one interception. He created 41 passes which accumulated to 92.7 percent in accuracy.

However, Ayew was yellow carded in the 88th minute after he had an altercation with match referee Paul Tierney.

WHAT ELSE? Ghana defender Jeffrey Schlupp was also impressive in his midfield role managing 59 passes. He had one shot on target and delivered one key pass.

His solid display will please Ghana coach Otto Addo heading into the 2022 Fifa World Cup in Qatar.

DID YOU KNOW? Wilfried Zaha has been involved in 53% of Crystal Palace’s 14 goals in the Premier League this season (six goals, two assists). The Ivory Coast international has scored more Premier League goals after 12 games on just one occasion (seven goals in 2020/21).

WHAT NEXT FOR THE AFRICANS? Zaha and Ayew will hope to be in action when Palace travel to face Newcastle United in the Third Round of the Carabao Cup on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Benrahma will hope to bounce back with West Ham when they face Blackburn Rovers in the same competition on Wednesday.