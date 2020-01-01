'Zaha would be a good addition to Arsenal' - Seaman hopes Gunners revive interest in Crystal Palace star

A club legend would love to see a man who has admitted to being a huge fan of the north London outfit in the past arrive at Emirates Stadium

Wilfred Zaha "would be a good addition to ", according to David Seaman, who hopes the Gunners will revive their interest in the star next year.

Zaha was heavily linked with a move to Emirates Stadium in the summer of 2019, off the back of his best season yet at Selhurst Park.

The Gunners were reportedly weighing up a club-record move for the Ivorian, but ultimately ended up making Nicolas Pepe the most expensive signing in their history instead, with the 25-year-old completing a £72 million ($97m) move from to north London in August of the same year.

Zaha opened up on the failed switch to Arsenal back in June, admitting that he was flattered by the interest from a club he has supported avidly since his youth.

“It was nice,” said the Ivorian. “Supporting them and having them wanting you at the same time, leaves you thinking: ‘this is amazing.’

“But things never worked out so you just have to move on as quick as possible. I was thinking this may happen. But my whole family was watching and it just didn’t work out.”

The Palace star has continued to prove himself as one of the best players outside the top six at the start of the 2020-21 campaign, and Seaman thinks his old club could use a man with his talents in the final third of the pitch.

“I think Zaha would be a good addition to Arsenal because he’s a proven goalscorer,” the legendary former Gunners goalkeeper told the Target Men Podcast.

“I don’t know the reason why it hasn’t happened as he obviously wants to come.

"Whether it’s the agents and clubs not agreeing certain things, that must be the reason, but he’s made it clear that he wants to come as he’s an Arsenal fan.

“He would be a good addition to the squad, no doubt at all.”

Zaha missed the Eagles' last two Premier League outings after testing positive for coronavirus, but has been cleared to return to action ahead of a trip to on Sunday.

Arsenal, meanwhile, are currently preparing for a meeting with on Thursday night, which comes three days before a crucial north London derby clash against .