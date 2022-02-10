Zaha describes Norwich City stunner as ‘one of his best’ Crystal Palace goals

Wilfried Zaha revealed that his stunning strike in Wednesday’s 1-1 draw against Norwich City is ‘one of his best’ goals as a Crystal Palace player.

Lifted by a 2-0 triumph over Hartlepool United their last time out, the Eagles travelled to Carrow Road full of confidence.

Nonetheless, it was the hosts who took the lead through Teemu Pukki after 39 seconds thanks to an assist from Adam Idah.

Patrick Vieira’s men restored parity on the hour mark thanks to the Cote d’Ivoire international who smashed a beauty past goalkeeper Angus Gunn.

Picking up the ball on the edge of Norwich area, the former Manchester United player released a splendid curling effort towards the top corner, the ball evading Gunn’s dive and nestling in the back of the net.

Asked if that was his best Crystal Palace goal ever, Zaha told Palace TV: “It probably is – I’m just happy to get a goal to be honest.

“I’m happy I can score for the team, but it is one of my best ones.

“It’s very frustrating because we feel like we’ve been here too many times. I feel like we’re good enough to win these games, and we should have won it today.”

The 29-year-old had a golden chance to put the Eagles ahead three minutes as his side got a penalty after Tyrick Mitchell was brought down in the box by Maximillian Aarons.

Zaha stepped up to take the ensuing kick but it went wide off target, it was the first time, on his fifth attempt the African forward missed a penalty in the English elite division.

Even at that, he disclosed he would be ready the next time another opportunity beckons from the penalty mark.

“Obviously, me missing the penalty hurts even more because I feel like I could have won it for us. It’s a frustrating day, but we need to learn from this and put teams to bed,” he continued.

“As I ran up, I felt my left foot slip as I went to stand before shooting. As soon as I felt it go, I thought: ‘This is definitely not going to go where I want it to’.

“You’ve just got to get over it. In football, you haven’t got time to cry about it. I was asked if I got another pen whether I would stand up and take it – 100 percent.

“I’ve got the confidence to go up and take it, and I’ve just got to make sure I score next time.”

Crystal Palace occupy the 13th spot in the log after amassing 25 points from 23 matches in the 2021-22 campaign.

They are guests of Brentford in their next outing on February 12.