Yusoff declares tense opener against Indonesia a must-win clash

Malaysia must win their Group G World Cup/Asian Cup opening match against Indonesia, according to team manager Yusoff Mahadi.

BY ZULHILMI ZAINAL Follow on Twitter

Indonesia will have the home advantage when they host Malaysia in their Group G World Cup/ qualification opener on September 5, but the visitors need to come away with a win from the encounter, says Harimau Malaya team manager Datuk Wira Yusoff Mahadi.

According to Yusoff, although the clash between the two regional rivals is expected to be a tense one, Malaysia need to start their campaign well.

"They need to be mentally strong in Jakarta. We know how fiery it can get everytime we play there, and players who are not strong can be affected by the atmosphere.

"They need to absorb the pressure because it's imperative that we win the match. A victory will help the boys start the campaign well, especially as they will take on and afterwards," he remarked.

While Yusof said that the Indonesian FA (PSSI) has given its word that it will take necessary steps to ensure the safety of the team in Jakarta, he wants his charges as well as the fans to be extra vigilant in the Indonesian capital city. The hosts have allocated 3,000 tickets to the away fans, despite doubts over the association's ability to guarantee the safety of the supporters during the match, and the desire of the Malaysian fans to make the trip.

"FAM (Malaysian FA) is constantly in discussions with PSSI in order to avoid anything untoward from taking place while PSSI themselves have given their assurance that nothing of the sort will happen. The two associations currently have a very good working relationship.

"But despite this assurance, I would be remiss not to remind our supporters that they need to be careful and stay clear of provocations, as they already know the situation in the country.

"Our players themselves need to refrain from committing agitations. They have to play to the whistle, keep their emotions in check and concentrate on playing well and winning the game," explained the FAM deputy president.

