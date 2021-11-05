'Your humility is unique’ – Ayew pens emotional farewell message to Al Sadd boss Xavi

Ghana captain Andre Ayew has wished departing Al Sadd manager Xavi well as he closes in on taking Barcelona managerial job.

Ayew left Swansea City in July to continue his career in the Middle East and he has spent the last three months working with the 41-year-old at the Jassim bin Hamad Stadium.

During the brief time spent together, Xavi and Ayew won the Emir Cup after Al Sadd defeated Al Rayyan on penalties after a 1-1 draw, a fortnight ago.

After Al Sadd announced Xavi's departure on Friday, the 31-year-old did not hide the fact that he has learnt some lessons from the retired midfield maestro.

“Mister thank you for everything. Your humbleness is unique, learned so much in this few months. Proud to have worked with such a legend, Xavi. May Allah bless your new chapter. Good luck Mister,” Ayew wrote on Instagram.

So far this season, the Black Stars forward has scored seven goals in nine appearances for Al Sadd who sit atop of the Qatar Stars League with an unbeaten record of 25 points from nine matches.

Xavi is expected to succeed Ronald Koeman as the new Barca boss after the Dutch coach was shown the exit door on October 27, following a 1-0 La Liga loss to Rayo Vallecano.

The Spain legend started his managerial career in 2019 at Al Sadd after ending his playing career at the same club.

He has made a promising start to life in the dug-out with five trophies won so far with the Wolf.

Last season, Xavi guided the Jassim bin Hamad Stadium outfit to a domestic double of the Qatar Stars League title and the Qatar Cup.

During his playing stint at Barcelona, the 41-year-old made a contribution of 85 goals and 185 assists in 767 games across all competitions between 1997 and 2015.

He also won 25 trophies that include eight La Liga titles and four Champions League trophies with the Blaugrana.