'You'd get his boots for that!' - Liverpool's reported £42m Caicedo offer prompts sarcastic quip from Brighton boss Potter

Liverpool are said to have tabled a £42 million ($49m) bid for Brighton star Moises Caicedo, but have been informed that will only buy his boots.

Ecuador star shining for Seagulls

Interest being shown from Anfield

Potter puts big asking price in place

WHAT HAPPENED? Seagulls boss Graham Potter has been discussing the transfer speculation that continues to rage around an exciting 20-year-old midfielder. Those at the Amex Stadium have no intention of selling, with supposed suitors told they will need to dig seriously deep in order to put an agreement in place.

WHAT THEY SAID: Potter has told reporters when quizzed on the reports regarding £42m bids: “I think you’d probably get his boots for that, maybe, knowing the chairman! It’s not for me to talk about. It is what it is.”

He added: “It doesn’t surprise me that people are looking at him because he is playing at a fantastic level. As soon as you do research on him you realise he is a top kid, great person, young, playing in the Premier League, has all the attributes to play at the very, very highest level. But we know the position he is in and we know the position the club are in, which is why we don’t want to lose him.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ecuador international Caicedo joined Brighton during the winter transfer window of 2021 and has taken in 14 appearances for the club. His potential is clear for all to see, and the Seagulls intend to be the ones to benefit from that.

DID YOU KNOW? Brighton's Moises Caicedo became the 100th player to score his first ever Premier League goal against Manchester United.

WHAT NEXT FOR CAICEDO? Brighton, who have made an unbeaten start to the 2022-23 Premier League season, will be back in action against Fulham on Tuesday – with the summer transfer window then set to swing shut on Thursday.