Ghana defender Andy Yiadom lasted the entire duration as his side Reading FC were kicked out of the FA Cup after losing 2-0 to Manchester United at Old Trafford on Saturday.

Early in the game, Yiadom saw his effort blocked by United's defenders after he combined with Danny Loader to push into the hosts' box.

Juan Mata put the Red Devils ahead by the 22nd minute from the spot following a foul in the box.

Yiadom was fortunate not to have been sent off by the 32nd minute after a rash tackle on Fred, earning a yellow card from referee Stuart Atwell instead.

Romelu Lukaku extended United's lead on the stroke of half-time when he rounded goalkeeper Anssi Jaakkola and fired into the empty net.