Yiadom sets sights on three points as Reading face Derby County in English Championship

The Ghanaian previews Saturday's meeting with The Rams in the English second tier

Reading FC full-back Andy Yiadom is charging his side to go all out for victory when they play away to Derby County in the English Championship on Saturday.

The Royals are eyeing a second win on the bounce at Pride Park Stadium following last week's 2-0 triumph over Nottingham Forest.

Currently 22nd on the league standings, three more points could take Jose Gomes' outfit out of the relegation zone.

“Derby are a good side who have been playing very well," Yiadom was quoted as saying by his club's official website.

“We need to go out there with no fear and play with the same intensity that we did against Nottingham Forest.

“They [Derby] have come off the back of a good result in the week against Southampton beating them in the [FA] Cup, so they’ll come into the game with confidence as well.

“It will be a good game for sure, but we’re going to do our best to get the win because ultimately we need the points.”

Yiadom has been an important figure in Reading's set-up so far this season.

Of 27 Championship games played by The Royals so far, the Ghana international has featured in 26 - all were starting appearances.

He joined the side in the summer from Barnsley following their relegation to the English third tier.

Derby, meanwhile, sit sixth on the Championship table.

