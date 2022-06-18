Yiadom: Reading tie down Ghana defender to new three-year deal

The Royals have moved to tie down the 30-year-old Black Star to a new contract ahead of the season

EFL Championship side Reading have extended the contract of defender Andy Yiadom ahead of the new campaign.

The 30-year-old Ghana international, who was crowned the Player of the Season by Royal fans, has completed the paperwork on a new three-year contract to stay at Madejski Stadium until 2025.

“Reading are delighted to announce that Andy Yiadom, the man crowned ‘Player of the Season’ by our supporters last month, has completed the paperwork on a new three-year contract at the club,” the club confirmed on their official website.

“The experienced all-action right-back will now be in blue and white hoops until 2025, and the club now may well have at least one representative at this year’s Fifa World Cup in Qatar when Ghana take on Portugal, South Korea, and Uruguay towards the end of the year.”

Reading Head of Football Operations Mark Bowen explained the decision to extend the contract of the Black Star: “In Andy, we have a player who makes a positive impact on every game in which he plays for this club.

“He has a wise head on experienced shoulders and he is a real leader, both on and off the pitch. By putting pen to paper on this long-term deal, I’m very pleased he has committed his future to the club and I am certain he will play an important part in what we hope to achieve next season and beyond.”

Meanwhile, head coach Paul Ince described desire, commitment, fight, determination, and leadership as reasons why the club decided to keep Yiadom.

“Andy epitomised everything we were hoping to see when Alex and I arrived at the club last season – desire, commitment, fight, determination, leadership, and a real hunger to win,” explained Ince.

Article continues below

“Defensively and offensively, he has been a fantastic player during the four years he has spent at the club to date and I am delighted he has agreed to be part of what we are trying to build here at Reading.”

Last season, Yiadom made a total of 38 appearances for the Royals, absent for a period only in January when he represented his country in the 33rd edition of the African Cup of Nations in Cameroon alongside fellow full-back Baba Rahman.