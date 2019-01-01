Yiadom pulls out of Ghana squad for Afcon clash with Kenya as Opare gets late call
Reading defender Andy Yiadom has withdrawn from Ghana's squad for Saturday's Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Kenya.
The right-back has been forced to give up his place in coach James Kwesi Appiah's 24-man team after picking up an injury while in club action in the English Championship on Saturday.
In his place, Royal Antwerp man Daniel Opare has been handed a late call-up.
With Yiadom and Columbus Crew's Harrison Afful ahead on the pecking order, the Real Madrid youth star will be hoping to make the most of this opportunity, which will remain the last gathering of the Black Stars before Appiah names his squad for the final tournament in Egypt in June/July.
Saturday's match is set to bring an end to the qualification series, which has already seen Ghana and Kenya seal their places at the tournament from Group F.
The game, as things stand, will only determine who tops the group. Presently, the Harambee Stars lead the Black Stars by a point.
The match is set for the Accra Sports Stadium.