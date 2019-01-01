Yeni Malatyaspor sign Tunisia’s Ghailene Chaalali

The Malatya Arena outfit has reinforced their squad with the signing of the 25-year-old Tunisia international ahead of the upcoming season

Turkish Super Lig club Yeni Malatyaspor have signed Ghailene Chaalali from Esperance Sportive de Tunis for an undisclosed fee.

The midfielder made 89 league appearances for the Stade Olympique de Rades outfit during his five-year stay with the Tunis-based club.

On Tuesday, the 25-year-old put pen to paper on a three-year deal with the Turkish top-flight side after successful medical examinations.

“Chaalali was a player we have been watching for a long time. We signed a three-year contract in line with our coach’s recommendation,” Malatyaspor director Mehmet Gomulu told the club website.

“We believe that we are a strong team with the reinforcements we have made to our existing team. Hopefully, we will have a great season.”

Chaalali, who has 16 caps for , was part of the Eagles’ squad that finished fourth in the 2019 in .

The midfielder will link up with other African players in the squad such as ’s Seth Sincere, Benin’s Fabien Farnolle, Congo’s Thievy Bifouma and ’s Moryke Fofana.