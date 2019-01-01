Yaw Yeboah: Celta Vigo sign Ghana attacker on loan from Numancia

The 22-year-old is set to continue his career at Abanca-Balaidos following a switch from his parent club in the second tier

Spanish fold have announced the acquisition of international Yaw Yeboah from second-tier side Numancia.

The 22-year-old, who currently captains Ghana's U23 team, joins the Sky Blues on loan for a season with an option to buy.

He will begin his new adventure with the reserve team.

"RC Celta B has closed a season deal with the talented Yaw Yeboah after reaching an agreement with CD Numancia," Celta announced on their official website.

"The club also keep a purchase option.

"Yaw Yeboah (Ghana, 1997) is a capable attacking man who can play on both sides and as a centre-forward thanks to his overflow and speed."

Yeboah made 34 league appearances with 22 starts and two goals for Numancia last season.

He joined the club from last summer after successive loans at in , Dutch side FC Twente and Real Oviedo in .

He was on the books of Ghanaian club Right to Dream Academy before moving abroad.

The attacker was selected in Ghana's provisional roster for the recent in but failed to make the final 23-man squad for the tournament.

