Yanga SC star Morrison 'have never seen passionate fans like in Tanzania'

The Ghanaian striker reveals he has never seen the extraordinary love from supporters like the way Tanzanians show him

Young Africans (Yanga SC) striker Bernard Morrison says he has played in different leagues across Africa but has never seen passionate fans like in .

The Ghanaian player signed for Yanga on a short-term deal from of but on Saturday, he penned a contract extension that will see him stay at the Jangwani-based club for the next two years.

Speaking after penning the contract extension, Morrisson revealed he has never experienced the extraordinary love from supporters like the way Tanzanians do to him, having played in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and South Africa.

More teams

“I remember my first game here was in Singida and after the match, many fans descended on me,” Morrison is quoted by Daily News.

“At first, I thought they were going to take pictures with me but surprisingly, they started giving me money like 10,000/-, 5,000/- and even 1000/-.

“When I counted it after arriving home, it amounted to almost 500,000/-something which has never happened in my professional career."

Article continues below

Meanwhile, Yanga have announced the 200m/-they pledged to give players following their triumph over Simba SC in the Mainland Premier League derby has been paid and distributed according to the way sponsors GSM recommended.

On Thursday, the team’s Mobilisation Officer, Antonio Nugaz confirmed the whole amount was released and given to the players as well as the technical bench staff.

As the Mainland Premier League remains paused to prevent further spread of the coronavirus, Yanga are third on the table with 51 points from 27 games, three points behind second-placed Azam FC who have 54 points after 28 matches, while Simba are comfortably at the summit with 71 points from 28 outings.