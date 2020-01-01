Yanga SC reveal Fifa yet to respond over Morrison case with Simba SC

The Jangwani giants have revealed they are yet to get a response from Fifa over the transfer of the midfielder

Young Africans (Yanga SC) have come out to clarify they are yet to receive a response from the world governing body Fifa after they lodged a complaint on the transfer of Bernard Morrison.

The Jangwani giants have been at loggerheads with their rivals Simba SC over the signing of the Ghanaian midfielder.

While Simba signed and unveiled the player, Yanga came out to state Morrison was still contracted to them until 2022 and went further to lodge a complaint with the Football Federation (TFF).

More teams

However, TFF moved to dismiss the Yanga case and allowed the player to turn out for Simba, a move the former protested once again and decided to take the case to Fifa.

Yanga Vice-Chairman Fredrick Mwakalebela has now revealed they are yet to get a response from Fifa, almost a month after they wrote to them.

“On the Morrison case, we have not received any response from Fifa,” Mwakalebela told Championi as quoted by Sokaletu.

“We are waiting for their response and thereafter we will be able to know what to do next but for now we cannot talk about it, we are waiting for a Fifa response.”

Despite Yanga maintaining Morrison belongs to them, the player has already featured for Simba in two league matches against Ihefu FC and Mtibwa Sugar.

In the two matches, Simba beat Ihefu 2-1 and then drew 1-1 against the Sugar Millers.

Simba will once again use the services of the player when they take on Biashara United in another Mainland Premier League match on Sunday.

Simba coach Sven Vandenbroeck is confident they will get maximum points against Biashara.

Article continues below

“It will definitely be a tough game, you know Biashara have won their first two matches and are not easy to play against, but since we will be playing at home, we stand the best chance to pick maximum points,” Vandenbroeck is quoted by the club’s official website.

“We also want to win our first match at home, we are returning home since we won the league and a win will set the run we are looking for to defend the title again.”

Simba team manager Patrick Rweyemamu has also echoed the coach’s sentiments by stating they will have to win the fixture so as to bounce back from last week’s 1-1 draw against Mtibwa Sugar.