Yamal makes a promise to the Barcelona fans following the defeat to Atlético Madrid

Barcelona winger Lamine Yamal pledged to the Barça faithful that they would overturn Wednesday’s 2–0 first-leg loss to Atlético Madrid in the Champions League quarter-finals.

Barcelona now face a daunting yet surmountable challenge: they must win by at least three goals to reach the semi-finals.

Nevertheless, the youngster remained optimistic and issued a defiant vow to the Barça support ahead of the return fixture, set for next Tuesday evening at the Metropolitano.

Hours after the first leg, the young winger assumed the captain’s mantle on social media.

He wrote: “It’s not over yet, Barcelona fans. We’ll give it our all in the second leg… United as always.”

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