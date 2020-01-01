Yakare Niakate: Mali defender signs for US Orleans

The French outfit has completed the signing of the Zambia international from rivals US Saint Malo

Yakare Niakate has joined the French second division side US Orleans from local rivals US Saint-Malo for the new 2020-21 season.

The Mali international enjoyed an outstanding campaign with the Chateau-Malo-based outfit before the coronavirus outbreak forced the 2019-2020 season cancellation in April.

The 23-year-old, who was born to Malian parents in Vernon, has also previously enjoyed brief stints at Soyaux and Brest.

On the international scene, she played three matches for Mali as they qualify for the semi-final of the Africa Women's Cup of Nations for the first time in their history at the 2018 edition in .

Ahead of her switch, she took to social media to bid farewell to the management and fans of the Britanny club, which she helped to finish third with 29 points from 16 matches last term.

"A page turns with the US Saint-Malo," Niakate wrote on her official Facebook account.

"I thank the whole club for this beautiful and short season that was new. It was with passion and pleasure that I wore the colours of the club. See you soon."

Confirming her signing, Orleans expressed its pleasure of securing the services of the Malian ahead of the new season.

"The US Orléans is pleased to announce that the Malian international Yakare Niakate as defender has signed up for the 2020-2021 season with US Orléans! Welcome Yakare," the club wrote on Facebook.

Naikate's arrival firmed up the desires of Orleans to push further for a promotion place after finishing sixth with 26 points last season.