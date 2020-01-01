Yahaya Mohammed reveals Victorien Adebayor inspiration behind Sunday double
Aduana Stars striker Yahaya Mohammed has disclosed his two goals against Liberty Professionals in the Ghana Premier League were inspired by the performance of fellow goal-king contender Victorien Adebayor.
Tied on eight goals each coming into matchweek 10, Inter Allies forward Adebayor took things up a notch when he netted twice in a 3-1 away triumph over Berekum Chelsea on Saturday, temporarily going two goals clear atop the scorers' chart.
Yahaya took his turn on Sunday and definitely did not disappoint as he also found the back of the net on two occasions in a 5-2 away loss to Liberty Professionals to go level with Niger striker Adebayor.
“He (Adebayor) is a super player," Yahaya told Asempa FM.
"To be honest with you, he gave me a sleepless night on Saturday because I was leading him and he overtook me by a two-goal margin and I had to do better."
The competition continues on matchday 11 when Aduana host Asante Kotoko and Allies welcome Medeama to the Accra Sports Stadium.
Adebayor's fine form, meanwhile, has attracted interest from giants Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak.
Medeama's Prince Opoku Agyemang and Prince Kwabena Adu of Bechem United sit joint-third on the scorers' chart with seven goals each while King Faisal's Osman Ibrahim has six goals to his name.