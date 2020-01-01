Yahaya Mohammed: Ghana and ex-Asante Kotoko forward nearing transfer to Ashanti Gold

The Aduana Stars ace is set to add more bite to the Miners' attack for the 2020-21 Caf Confederation Cup

striker Yahaya Mohammed has revealed he is on the verge of sealing a transfer to .

The veteran striker is set to boost the Miners' attacking department as preparations continue for their 2020-21 Caf Confederation Cup campaign.

With 11 goals, he was the second top scorer in last season's Premier League ( ) before its premature termination at matchweek 15 due to outbreak of the coronavirus.

“I will say my move to Ashantigold is almost done, once I have not signed on the paper for the club, I will take it as 99 per cent, " Yahaya told Television CK.

"I am based in Dormaa but Ashanti Gold is in Obuasi so what is left is for me to move there and sign.

"I would have signed for them a long time but I had one or two things to do in Tema. So from here, I will move to straight to Obuasi and put pen to paper

“I said the deal is 99% done because Ashantigold has completed talks with me and Aduana. So what I have to do now is to travel to Obuasi and just sign. It’s a year loan and I will be playing in the Africa campaign for the club.

“When a club is going to Africa, one key thing is experience and looking at the players on the local scene, I’m one of them so I think that is the reason Ashantigold are signing me. I have not signed officially for the club [yet]."

Yahaya has previously played for , Tema Youth, Amidaus Professionals, Real Tamale United and Wa All Stars (now rechristened Legon Cities) in the Premier League.

The 32-year-old has also had spells abroad with French side OGC Nice (2007-2008), Mexican club Murcielagos (2016-17) and most recently Tanzanian outfit Azam (2017-18).

A full Ghana international, he earned a recall to the Black Stars for a 2022 qualifying double-header against Sudan in March, after a long absence which dates back to 2007.



The games were later postponed due to the Covid-19 situation, denying him a possible first national outing in 13 years.

AshGold are set for a second successive campaign in the Confederation Cup next season, having participated in the 2019-20 edition.