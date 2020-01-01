Yahaya, Bediako win top Ghana Premier League awards

The Aduana Stars forward and the Berekum Chelsea coach have been rewarded for outstanding performances

striker Yahaya Mohammed has been named Premier League player for the month of January, the Football Association (GFA) has announced.

The forward won the gong ahead of Allies' Victorien Adje Adebayor, Berekum 's Zacharia Fuseini, 's Prince Opoku Agyemang and 's Justice Blay.

Although the award is a January prize, the period of performance consideration starts from December 28 when the league kicked off.

Yahaya netted six times in six games, winning Man of the Match awards on two occasions.

In the coaches' category, Berekum Chelsea boss Asare Bediako beat competition from W.O Tandoh of Aduana Stars and Samuel Boadu of Medeama to win the award.

"I am very happy to claim the January Coach of the Month [award] and would like to express my heartfelt gratitude to my mentor coach A.K Edusei for the motivation and assistance in reaching this feet," Bediako told Light FM.

"There's no secret to our success [aside from] hardwork on the part of the players, with extensive discipline tactically on the field."

Chelsea currently sit top of the Ghana Premier League table.

