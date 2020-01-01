Yacouba: Simba SC, Yanga SC set to tussle over former Asante Kotoko star

Burkina Faso forward is a free agent and the two Tanzanian sides have expressed interest to sign him

Mainland League rivals Simba SC and Yanga SC are expected to tussle over the signature of former striker Songne Yacouba.

Yacouba is a free agent and both Tanzanian giants who have both shown an interest in him.

The former Etoile Filante de Ouagadougou star was a key player for the Porcupines in the 2019 Caf Confederation Cup.

More teams

While their interest remains, Simba CEO Senzo Mazingisa explained why they had to put on hold their pursuit for the 28-year-old forward for the time being.

“The player has approached us with so many agents each claiming he is the only agent and that is why we have put a stop in our negotiations,” Mazingisa told Mwanaspoti.

Reports indicate the player is in the advanced talks with Yanga and the club's GSM have made phone calls to Asante Kotoko to ascertain the real situation between the player and his former employees.

One Yanga official told Mwanaspoti their negotiations with Yacouba are going well after they got confirmation that he is indeed a free agent.

It is not clear the transfer fee Yanga was quoted for Yacouba although it has been reported widely his agents have $150,000 as their asking price, while both Yanga and Simba are adamant they would seal the deal at $100,000.

Further reports indicate that Yacouba has been on the radar of Premier Soccer League ( ) side and Zambian giants Zesco United.

Simba, according to Mazingisa, are looking to strengthen their squad by signing four quality players while Yanga on the other hand, are said to be in the hunt for seven players as demanded by coach Luc Eymael.

Meanwhile, Yanga midfielder Haruna Niyonzima has revealed how they plotted to beat Simba during the second Kariakoo Derby clash in March.

“I do not want to dwell so much in that match but what I know is that we were greatly assisted by three things,” the former Wekundu wa Msimbazzi star told Mwanaspoti.

“We got into the pitch without so much pressure within us, we knew we were going to win and had confidence in ourselves.

“The coach also gave us strict instructions on what we ought to do once we were on the pitch and that is why we ended up beating Simba.

“We also managed to maintain a high level of performance throughout the 90 minutes.”

As the league could resume in June, the Rwandan international reveals the difference between training at home and doing it together on the pitch.

“There is a lot of difference between individual training and team training,” he said.

Article continues below

“When you are training as a team you follow strictly what the coach wants but when you doing it alone, chances are you cannot do it 100% as are required.”