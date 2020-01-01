Yacouba: Simba SC and Azam FC battle for Asante Kotoko striker

The two clubs in Tanzania have openly shown a keen interest to sign players from the Ghanaian league

Simba SC and Azam FC are reportedly fighting to acquire the services of forward Sogne Yacouba, to strengthen their squads for the next league season.

The 28-year-old is on the radar of several clubs in Africa with his contract with the Porcupine Warriors is set to expire in April this year.

According to Daily News, Yacouba is currently involved in a contractual dispute with the Kumasi-based side in the last few months after refusing to extend his contract and is bent on leaving the team.

The striker played against Simba at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam, when Asante Kotoko was invited to honour Simba Day, an annual celebration where he scored in the match which ended in a 1-1 draw.

Also South African second-tier side, and Premier League side Legon Cites have expressed interest in signing the Burkina Faso international.

Simba currently lead the Mainland Premier League table which has been suspended for 30 days to avoid the spread of Covid-19 in the country.

Runaway leaders Simba have collected 71 points from 28 league games, followed by Azam on 54 points from the same number of outings.