WATCH: 'You have no balls!' - Ex-Liverpool star Xherdan Shaqiri psyches out mouthy Minnesota United goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair to net penalty for Chicago Fire in the Leagues Cup

Ex-Liverpool winger Xherdan Shaqiri overcame Minnesota United goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair's mind games to put a penalty past him in the Leagues Cup.

Chicago Fire won a penalty

Shaqiri squared off with St. Clair

Overcame 'no balls' comment to score

WHAT HAPPENED? Shaqiri locked eyes with St. Clair from 12 yards with his Chicago Fire side trailing 1-0 at the time. The Minnesota stopper tried to psyche out his opponent by continually mouthing off in his direction, going so far as to say Shaqiri had "no balls". In turn, Shaqiri also bit back, and the war of words continued for a few seconds.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Shaqiri got the last laugh, however, as he made absolutely no mistake from the spot. He sent the Canadian goalkeeper the wrong way, placing the ball into the opposite corner, as St. Clair dived to his left.

WHAT NEXT FOR SHAQIRI? It turned into a very good night for Shaqiri, as the Fire completed the comeback to win 3-2 to top Group E in the Leagues Cup group stage. It was Shaqiri's fourth goal of the season for the MLS side.