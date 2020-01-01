‘Xhaka? There is something wrong with him!’ – Gallas slams Arsenal midfielder & Arteta’s signings

The former Gunners defender believes too many mistakes are being made both on and off the field at Emirates Stadium

William Gallas claims there is “something wrong” with Granit Xhaka, with the midfielder considered to be one of those responsible for the “many mistakes” that are holding the Gunners back.

A midfielder has experienced a rollercoaster of emotions across his time at Emirates Stadium, with the captain’s armband stripped from him at one stage after a very public outburst against supporters.

He has since worked his way back into favour, but a reckless red card was picked up in his last appearance against .

More teams

Questions are being asked of Xhaka’s value once again, with a finger of blame being pointed in any number of directions at Emirates Stadium as Arsenal struggle for form as a collective in 2020-21.

Gallas believes a supposedly senior star has been letting the side down, but the former Gunners defender believes plenty fall into that category as Mikel Arteta – who is facing questions of his future – has invested poorly in the transfer market.

“They have to bring some players in,” Gallas told Ladbrokes of goings on in north London.

“I'm still not convinced about the defenders. You need more experienced players than the ones they have.

“When you look at their defence, who has experience? David Luiz is injured. Maybe Hector Bellerin is one of your most experienced players at the back now, but he's not been very good.

“Then you look in midfield. Where is their experience coming from? Granit Xhaka? I'm sorry but for me, after what I've seen, I think there's something wrong with him.

“You can't give away so many fouls and get so many cards. He makes too many mistakes.

“If he's your most experienced player and he doesn't have the experience to know you can't make these mistakes and keep getting booked, you're going to be in trouble.

Article continues below

“Mikel Arteta has brought in plenty of players since he took over, but there's a difference between bringing in names and bringing in quality players that are going to fit in your team.

“At the moment the players he's bought haven't made the difference - which is a big problem.”

Gabriel Magalhaes and Thomas Partey have seen their potential talked up since arriving at Arsenal, but have suffered dismissals and untimely injuries respectively, while experienced Brazilian winger Willian has faced plenty of criticism for failing to produce his best since joining from Chelsea.