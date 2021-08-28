'Xhaka genuinely has a rock in his head instead of a brain' - Arsenal midfielder sent off against Man City
Getty
Arsenal's day at the Etihad Stadium turned from bad to worse after Granit Xhaka was sent off in the first half against Manchester City.
The Gunners were already trailing 2-0 against the Premier League champions when Xhaka was dismissed 10 minutes before half-time.
With Mikel Arteta's side having lost their opening two games of the season, it is shaping up to be a tough campaign for Arsenal.
What happened?
Goals from Ilkay Gundogan and Ferran Torres had already put City firmly in control before Xhaka lunged in with a two-footed challenge on Joao Cancelo.
Xhaka was shown a straight red card and it is the fourth time he has been dismissed in the Premier League since the start of the 2016-17 season.