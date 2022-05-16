Xhaka: Arsenal needed more 'balls' against Newcastle amid vanishing Champions League pursuit

Granit Xhaka said Arsenal needed more "balls" against Newcastle on Monday, adding that the Gunners didn't deserve to be on the pitch as their Champions League ambitions crumbled.

Arsenal were defeated 2-0 at St. James' Park in a result that handed Tottenham full control in the race for the top four.

Victory would have put them ahead of Spurs with one match to go in the Premier League season.

What did Xhaka say?

"I don't know why we're not doing what the coach is asking for us," Xhaka told Sky Sports.

"If someone isn't ready for this game, stay at home. It doesn't matter your age. If you're nervous, stay on the bench or stay at home. You need people to have the balls to come here and play. It's one of the most important games for us. We're feeling very disappointed for the people who came over here.

"We didn't do what the game plan was, not listening to the coach. What happened was a disaster performance. You don't deserve to play Champions League or even Europa League. It's very hard to take it at the moment.

"It's difficult to find the right words. From the first minute to the 90th we didn't deserve to be on the pitch."

Can Arsenal still make the top four?

Mikel Arteta's men are technically still in contention for a Champions League spot heading into the final day of the season, but their chances are slim.

They need to defeat Everton and see Tottenham lose to last-place Norwich City in order to claim fourth place.

Just a couple of weeks ago it appeared Arsenal would easily get the job done, and their downfall has been difficult for their players to take.

"We are waiting for six years," Xhaka said. "We had everything in our hands. We looked like we were in the position where Newcastle are and they were where we are."

