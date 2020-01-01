Xavier: Nigeria still struggling to find Okocha's replacement

The former AFC Leopards midfielder states the Super Eagles star had unrivaled technical ability

Francis Xavier states he will always include Augustine 'Jay-Jay' Okocha in his team at any given time.

The now 46-year-old former international was a joy to watch during his playing days both at the club and national level. The former AFC midfielder has explained why he will go for the former Super Eagles star.

"Okocha is one player who was very influential on the pitch and could create as well as score goals," Xavier told Goal on Tuesday.

"He was very skilled and could dribble his way out of trouble at any given time. Another impressive characteristic was his ability to adapt to any given game and have a positive effect on his team.

"On most occasions, he was physically fit and his technical ability was on another level."

The creative midfielder helped Nigeria to win the 1994 Afcon and played a huge role as the team finished second in 2000 and third in 2002, 2004 and 2006. He was also in the team that won the 1996 Olympic Games as well as the Afro- of Nations in 1995.

"He won many individual and collective awards but he remained humble and disciplined until his retirement," Xavier added.

"Nigeria are still struggling to find his replacement who can consistently deliver for the team and help them hit greater heights."

Okocha made 75 appearances for the Super Eagles, scoring 14 goals in the process.