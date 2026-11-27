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Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso has issued a firm rebuttal to criticism from his former Liverpool teammate Jamie Carragher regarding the Blues' defensive stability. The pundit had suggested that the west London club face a significant crisis at the back that could derail their Champions League ambitions.

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Alonso stands by Colwill and Fofana after Leeds humbling

Following a 4-1 home defeat by Leeds last weekend, Chelsea's defensive record came under intense scrutiny. The loss left the Blues eighth in the Premier League with just one win in five matches across all competitions.

Only Coventry and bottom-two sides Crystal Palace and Manchester United have conceded more than Chelsea's 20 goals in 11 league games. With Levi Colwill and Wesley Fofana pairing up against Leeds, Sky Sports pundit Carragher urged January reinforcements.

Carragher questions leadership before Alonso fires back

On Monday Night Football, Carragher questioned the duo's physicality and leadership. "Chelsea have got a massive problem at centre-back and if they don’t change it in January, they’re going to have a big problem in terms of where they feel they should be this season with the Champions League," he said. “As a partnership, this will never work because they’re not physical enough and there’s no real leader there.”

Put to him at Thursday's press conference, Alonso defended his players. “I must disagree. I disagree with Carra," he said. "For sure, you can have bad games. We were not good [against Leeds]. But I think I’ve seen them (Colwill and Fofana) play well and I’ve seen them show good levels.

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“This is the goal and the challenge - to be consistent in the performance and to be consistent in the basics and not to drop in certain games when we are facing a tough opponent.”

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Attacking flair undermined by defensive fragility

While Cole Palmer, Morgan Rogers, and Joao Pedro have powered an exciting attack when fit, defensive lapses continue to stall Chelsea's progress. Alonso accepted blame and stressed his squad need time to adapt.

“There are no excuses not to do better," he said. "We are in the process. Taking steps, taking a step forward but until it is totally in the DNA of the team it takes time. I take the whole responsibility of the team and how they perform. We need to show [improvement against Nottingham Forest], not just talk. Talk is cheap. It’s about performing on the pitch.

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“We want to be back on that more solid feeling that we had. This was hopefully one-[off], and we don’t want to repeat it.”

Injuries force Alonso's hand for Forest clash

Friday's clash with Forest offers an immediate test, though injuries leave Alonso little room to rotate. Defenders Reece James, Maxence Lacroix, and Jorrel Hato remain out, meaning Colwill and Fofana are likely to keep their places.

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Star striker Joao Pedro also remains sidelined in another setback, but midfielder Moises Caicedo has been passed fit to play.