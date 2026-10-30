'He will play!' – Xabi Alonso responds to fan outrage over bench-bound wonderkid Estevao

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Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso has taken full responsibility for Estevao Willian's limited playing time following intense fan scrutiny. Alonso shut down loan speculation ahead of Saturday's clash with Manchester United, insisting the teenage prodigy remains central to his long-term plans.

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Alonso addresses growing scrutiny over Estevao minutes

Chelsea head coach Xabi Alonso faced barrage of questions regarding teenage starlet Estevao Willian ahead of Saturday's Premier League showdown with Manchester United. The 19-year-old Brazilian remained an unused substitute during Wednesday's defeat to Liverpool, sparking frustration among Blues supporters.

Despite Estevao's lack of involvement in recent weeks, Alonso reaffirmed his unwavering belief in the attacker's trajectory.

The Spaniard insisted that squad depth and game context have dictated his recent tactical selections.

Alonso takes full responsibility for player frustration

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, Alonso acknowledged Estevao's natural desire to play while taking the blame for his limited opportunities. "Yeah, sure, he will play. The season is long and there will be moments for everyone," Alonso stated.

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"It's no secret that all players want to be on the pitch, they want to be playing, and when any of them haven't had enough minutes because of my decision, I have to take the responsibility for that, that they are not as happy as they could."

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"We are still early in the season, but he will be there," the manager added.

Chelsea boss rules out January loan move

Alonso firmly dismissed suggestions that Estevao could be sent out on loan during the January transfer window to secure regular first-team football. "No, no discussions about that," Alonso asserted unequivocally.

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"Yeah, it's not about attitude. It's been about the context of games, it's been about the start of the season, and he's a great guy. He really wants his adaptation after the first year of injury, but we are still in October and he will be important."

"We speak and we try to share our views... It comes from me because he's young and I need to involve him in the conversation," he explained.

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Estevao pushes for inclusion against Manchester United

Estevao will look to feature as Chelsea host Manchester United at Stamford Bridge in Saturday's early kick-off.

Alonso expects every member of his squad to remain prepared for sudden tactical opportunities.

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The Blues aim to bounce back immediately following consecutive domestic setbacks.