Wrexham spending continues! Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney bring in Irish goalkeeper Luke McNicholas from Sligo Rovers

Wrexham kept up their summer recruitment drive with the arrival of Irish goalkeeper Luke McNicholas.

WHAT HAPPENED? The 23-year-old shot stopper joins the Red Dragons on a short-term deal with the option of a permanent signing in January

WHAT THEY SAID?: The young goalkeeper couldn't hide his delight on signing at the Racecourse: “I’m absolutely buzzing to be here and can’t wait to get started, McNicholas told the club website.

"The experience in the goalkeeping department at Wrexham is second to none. I’ve got so much to learn from all of them, and from Aidan Davison, so I know I’m going to soak it all in.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: All eyes are on Wrexham's transfer business as owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney continue to unashamedly chase the dream of bringing Premier League football to north Wales. More recruits seem certain to arrive soon, particularly with the club seeking a replacement for injured talisman Paul Mullin.

DID YOU KNOW? McNicholas arrives from Sligo Rovers, the same club that Everton signed a young Seamus Coleman from in 2009 for the sum of £50,000 (€58,000, $63,000) -considered one of the best value signings in Premier League history.

WHAT NEXT FOR WREXHAM? It's already been an eventful start to life back in the Football League for Wrexham with a shock opening day loss to MK Dons followed by a penalties win over Wigan in the Carabao Cup. The rollercoaster ride keeps going with a trip to AFC Wimbledon on Saturday.