More joy for Wrexham! Defender Jacob Mendy caps off promotion-winning season by earning first ever international cap

Brendan Madden
Paul Mullin Jacob Mendy Wrexham 2022-23Getty Images
There was yet more good news at Wrexham as wing-back Jacob Mendy capped a fine season with a first international call-up for Gambia.

  • Mendy chosen for AFCON qualifier
  • Wing-back crucial in promotion push
  • "I'm over the moon"

WHAT HAPPENED? Mendy was called up for Gambia's crucial qualifying tie against South Sudan which is scheduled to take place in Egypt next week.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The wing-back was a key figure as Wrexham stormed to a historic title win, scoring the Red Dragon's second goal in their decisive 3-2 win over promotion rivals Notts County.

WHAT THEY SAID?: Mendy told the club website: “I’m over the moon and very proud, but the fact my friends and family are proud makes me even happier. It means a lot to me because three or four years ago I’d never have imagined playing for my country, and it just shows how working hard can give you the rewards. It shows I am on the right path, and I don’t want it to just be one call up, I want it to be many more for the future.”

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Ryan Reynolds Wrexham trophy lift 2023Getty Images

Wrexham bus paradeGettyJordan Tunnicliffe Wrexham parade 2023Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR JACOB MENDY? Mendy will need to check his passport is up to date. After his trip to Egypt, he'll be heading to the United States where Wrexham's popularity sees them in pre-season action against Chelsea in North Carolina and Manchester United in Atlanta.

