'I've been trying for three years!' - Wrexham co-owner Rob McElhenney explains little-known rule that meant club had to wait for black third kit

Wrexham co-owner Rob McElhenney has lifted the lid on a little-known rule that means the club had to wait three years to have a black kit.

Wrexham unveil smart black third kit

Co-owner explains National League rule

Club braces for demand

WHAT HAPPENED? The actor could barely contain his delight as his club released a slick all-black kit that pays tribute to the town's coal mining history, and while doing so revealed a lesser-known rule that exists outside of English football's top four leagues.

WHAT THEY SAID: McElhenney excitedly wrote on Twitter: "I’ve been trying to get this one made for 3 years. Under national league rule, we couldn’t have a black kit. Not a problem anymore ;)"

THE BIGGER PICTURE: English football historically reserved the colour black solely for referees and their assistants, but the brave new era of the Premier League saw this rule abolished in 1993 with Manchester United among the first teams to avail of the opportunity to wear black the same year. Although the Football League soon followed suit, football authorities outside of the top four professional leagues maintain the archaic rule to this day.

WHAT NEXT FOR WREXHAM'S NEW KIT? The new shirts are set to fly off the shelves with club staff already prioritising sales windows and warning fans of extended delivery times.