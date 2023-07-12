Wrexham co-owner Rob McElhenney reveals he's been diagnosed with neurodevelopmental disorders in moving social media post

Wrexham co-owner Rob McElhenney has posted a moving message on Twitter, revealing he has been diagnosed with "a host of" neurodevelopmental disorders.

WHAT HAPPENED? McElhenney took to social media to share a lengthy post, adding that he has also been diagnosed with learning disabilities. The Always Sunny in Philadelphia star insisted that he was making his diagnoses public because he wants others to know that they are "not stupid" if they struggle with similar issues. He wrote that those who struggle are "not alone", and has been hailed in the replies for his bravery in opening up.

WHAT THEY SAID: The Wrexham co-owner's full Twitter statement read: "I was recently diagnosed with a host of neurodevelopmental disorders and learning disabilities! At 46! I go through the full diagnosis/prognosis on the @thesunnypodcast (which drops in 2 weeks) It’s not something I would normally talk about publicly but I figured there are others who struggle with similar things and I wanted to remind you that you’re not alone. You’re not stupid. You’re not 'bad'. It might feel that way sometimes. But it’s not true."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds have been integral to Wrexham's recent promotion into League Two, with the club returning to the Football League for the first time since 2007/08.

WHAT NEXT? Wrexham will play Chelsea and Manchester United in pre-season friendlies this month.