Would Erik ten Hag have led Tottenham to a top-four finish this season?

Erik ten Hag has helped steer a sinking ship in Manchester United back on a path towards the top, though throwing away another two-goal lead on Thursday suggests he's a work in progress.
Tottenham, meanwhile, could have had Ten Hag in 2021 and actually interviewed him, but they decided against the then-Ajax boss because they thought he didn't have enough charisma.
Let's play a game of what-if: Would Ten Hag have steered Spurs into top-four comfort this year if they hired him, or would his negative traits have been amplified in north London?
