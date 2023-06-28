Would Bayern Munich be the right move for Harry Kane?

Speculation over Harry Kane's future has been raging for months, with his current contract at Tottenham set to expire in 2024. Spurs must weigh up whether to cash in on a prized asset now or risk losing him for free next summer, and he is certainly not short of suitors.
Manchester United, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain have all been strongly linked with Kane, but it now appears that Bayern are leading the race for his signature. The Bundesliga club tabled a €70m (£60m/$76.7m) bid earlier this week, which was rejected, but they are expected to come back with an improved offer after reportedly agreeing a deal with the striker's representatives.
But would Bayern really be the best fit for Kane? Would he better off waiting for a potential bid from United, or even staying at Tottenham to chase down Alan Shearer's Premier League goals record?
