The worst penalty ever? Benedetto skies spot-kick to send Boca Juniors crashing out of Copa Libertadores
Dario Benedetto sent Boca Juniors crashing out of the Copa Libertadores in embarrassing fashion on Wednesday when he sent a penalty sailing over the bar.
It was a devastating match for the Argentine forward, who also missed a spot-kick during normal time of the last-16 tie against Corinthians.
The South American sides played out a goalless draw and the tie had to be settled by a penalty shootout.
Editors' Picks
- Ndidi delighted to make Leicester City pre-season return but first week 'was hard'
- Wafcon 2022: Faz questions Caf’s eligibility test after Banda exclusion
- 'I don't think it's sunk in that I'm a Liverpool player' - Reds star Missy Bo Kearns is living the dream
- All completed Premier League transfers in summer 2022 - listed
Watch Benedetto's penalty miss
Boca were leading 3-2 in the penalty shootout when Benedetto stepped up to take his effort.
But the 32-year-old squandered the opportunity by sending the ball sailing high over the bar and into the crowd.
While Boca scored their next two to remain level, Juan Ramirez ended up missing his decisive effort and Corinthians progressed to the last eight.
Benedetto missed earlier penalty
Benedetto had an earlier chance to make the difference for Boca.
The ex-Marseille attacker was trusted to take a penalty 32 minutes into the clash with Corinthians.
However, his shot struck the post and Corinthians were able to clear the danger.
Corinthians even took a shot at Benedetto on social media after the game.
The Brazilian team posted an image of a membership card from their fan club with the attacker's photo and name printed on it.
Corinthians will go on to face either Deportes Tolima or Flamengo in the quarter-finals of the Copa Libertadores.