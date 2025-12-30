The darting deities continue to deliver high drama at Ally Pally. Now that we're reaching the business end of proceedings, we can expect red hot arrers action during each and every one of the remaining sessions.

If you're desperate to soak up the electric atmosphere from the North London venue or just keen to return before the curtain falls on this year's Championship, then don't let your dreams of picking up final week tickets be dashed.

This year’s tournament has surpassed all expectations though, with every single day of oche action bringing us non-stop thrills. Three weeks of daily darts matches would be tough going for some, but not for the happy and vocal hoards who've been piling into the prestigious venue, which has been holding the tournament since 2008.

You could be joining the joyous darting throng this week by bagging yourself a spot at the Palace. With tickets already sold out, it’s crucial to know exactly when and where to look to secure your last-minute seats. Let GOAL bring you all the vital information and details.

What to expect from the World Darts Championship 2025/26?

For the first time in the tournament’s history, 128 players entered the fray.

That increase in participants gave players from the PDC global and secondary tours a chance to mix it with the best on the planet and they rose to the occasion in style. No one will forget Motomu Sakai's sensational walk-on or Andreas 'Dirty' Harrysson's performances (and his showstopping beard) in a hurry.

The 2025/26 edition of the PDC World Darts Championship had a lot to live up to after last year’s extravaganza made headlines on both the front and back pages. Having fallen at the last hurdle twelve months earlier, teenage darting sensation, Luke Littler, was determined not to let it happen again.

The 17-year-old held his nerve in sensational style in the final to see off former three-time world champion, Michael van Gerwen, becoming the youngest ever player to lift the Sid Waddell Trophy in the process. Amazingly, 'The Nuke' averaged 100+ in all bar one of his matches last year.

What is the World Darts Championship 2025/26 schedule?

The PDC World Darts Championship 2025/26 is taking place at Alexandra Palace in North London from Thursday, December 11, through to Saturday, January 3, though no matches are played between December 24-26 or on December 31 either.

Here's a look at the tournament schedule to come:

Date Round Time Ticket December 30 6 x Round 4 matches 12:30 pm / 7 pm StubHub January 1 Quarter-finals 12:30 pm / 7 pm StubHub January 2 Semi-finals 7:30 pm StubHub January 3 Final 8 pm StubHub

How to get last-minute World Darts Championship 2025/26 tickets

Tickets for the current World Darts Championship went on sale in August and sold out in record time.

However, those who did miss out were able to sign up on a waiting list on the PDC site, so they could be notified if any tickets did come available via official avenues.

If you are still searching for tickets and are unable to secure them via official routes, don't give up just yet. The secondary market is your next best option. Platforms like StubHub are well-known and reputable sites where you can source tickets from other fans.

Note: All tickets are subject to availability and can sell out at any time. Resale options may be your best bet if primary tickets are gone.

How much are World Darts Championship 2025/26 tickets?

There are two ticket pricing tiers for the World Darts Championship - Table Seats and Tier Seating. On resale sites, such as StubHub though, while you might find tickets for less than face value closer to the event, it is more likely that tickets will be more expensive as the shows sell out and demand surges. Here's a closer look at the official price breakdown for the days to come:

Tuesday December 30

Afternoon Session (1230 GMT)

3x Fourth Round: Table: £75 / Tier: £65

Evening Session (1900 GMT)

3x Fourth Round: Table: £75 / Tier: £65

Thursday January 1

Afternoon Session (1230 GMT)

2x Quarter-Finals: Table: £80 / Tier: £70

Evening Session (1900 GMT)

2x Quarter-Finals: Table: £80 / Tier: £70

Saturday, January 2 (1930 GMT)

Semi-Finals: Table: £90 / Tier: £80

Sunday, January 3 (2000 GMT)

Final: Table: £100 / Tier: £90

Where is the World Darts Championship 2025/26 held?

The PDC World Darts Championship moved from the Circus Tavern in Purfleet to the Alexandra Palace for the first time in 2008, so this will be the 19th edition played at the North London venue. Alexandra Palace’s West Hall, which hosts the World Championship, has a capacity of 3,200 people.

Opened in 1873 and intended as a 'palace for the people', Alexandra Palace's (often referred to as 'Ally Pally') original purpose was to serve as a public centre of recreation, education and entertainment and North London's equivalent of Crystal Palace in South London. Aside from the World Darts Championship, the Alexandra Palace has staged the Masters snooker tournament annually every January since 2012.

What is the format for the PDC World Darts Championship 2025/26

The PDC World Darts Championship is a set-play tournament. Each set is won by the player who wins three legs.