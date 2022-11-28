World Cup: Ziyech incredible and can die for you if you give him love - Morocco coach Regragui

Morocco coach Walid Regragui has described Hakim Ziyech as an incredible player after his display helped the Atlas Lions defeat Belgium on Sunday.

Morocco scored two second half goals to sink Belgium

Ziyech set up the second and was voted MOTM

Regragui sings the praises of the Chelsea winger

WHAT HAPPENED? The Atlas Lions needed two second half goals courtesy of Romain Saiss and Zakaria Aboukhlal to stun the Red Devils at Al Thumama Stadium.

Despite struggling for game time at Premier League outfit Chelsea, the 29-year-old Ziyech was the engine for Morocco as he set up the second goal and his overall display earned him the Man of the Match award.

Regragui has explained why Ziyech is having a good time with the national team.

WHAT HE SAID? “He’s incredible. A lot of people talk about Hakim as a difficult guy to manage but what I see is that, when you give him love and confidence, he will die for you," Regragui told reporters after the Belgium victory as quoted by talkSPORT.

“It is what I give him and he returns my confidence. He is a key player and a different player with the national team."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The victory took Morocco second in Group F with four points same as leaders Croatia. The Atlas Lions are yet to concede a goal since they drew 0-0 against Croatia in the opener.

WHAT’S NEXT? The Atlas Lions will have their eyes set on the knockout stage when they wind up their group fixtures with a date against Canada at Al Thumama Stadium on Thursday.