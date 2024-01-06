World Cup-winning Brazil legend Mario Zagallo dies aged 92

Brazil footballing icon Mario Zagallo, the first person to win the World Cup as a player and a manager, has died aged 92.

A post on Zagallo's Instagram on Saturday morning confirmed the news. The caption read: "With enormous sadness, we inform you of the death of our eternal four-time world champion Mario Jorge Lobo Zagallo.

"A devoted father, loving grandfather, caring father-in-law, faithful friend, victorious professional and a great human being. Giant idol. A patriot who leaves us a legacy of great achievements."

Zagallo became the first person to win the World Cup as both a player and a manager. As a player, Zagallo was a winger and was involved in the victories in 1958 and 1962. Zagallo, nicknamed 'The Professor', would then lead the Selecao to victory as coach in 1970 - a Pele-led team regarded as one of the best international sides in history.

Article continues below

Having already established himself as a footballing legend in Brazil, Zagallo returned to the national team setup in 1994 as assistant before becoming head coach for the 1998 World Cup. His side came within one game of making Zagallo a four-time World Cup winner as player and manager, losing 3-0 to France in the final.

During his 14-year career as a player at Flamengo and Botafogo, Zagallo won 33 caps for his national side. After hanging up his boots, he would go on to manage Brazil in three different spells as well as Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates. In the Brazilian domestic game, he took charge of Botafogo, Fluminense, Flamengo, Vasco da Gama, Bangu and Portuguesa. He also managed Al-Hilal in Saudi Arabia - his one club-management role outside of Brazil.

The Brazilian Football Federation (CBF) president, Ednaldo Rodrigues, issued a statement honouring Zagallo. He said: "The CBF and Brazilian football mourn the death of one of its legends.

"The CBF offers solidarity to his family and fans in this moment of sadness at the departure of this idol of our football."