World Cup winner Julian Alvarez set for new contract at Manchester City

- Alvarez joined in summer of 2022
- Argentine forward starred at World Cup
- Set to be rewarded with bumper contract
WHAT HAPPENED? Alvarez has impressed at Manchester City since he completed a move to the reigning Premier League champions for just £14 million ($17m) in the summer of 2022. He has made a big early impression in English football and has eight goals for the Blues in 23 appearances.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: According to The Times, City have been so pleased with the 22-year-old that they want to reward him with an extension, despite his current deal running until the summer of 2027.
AND WHAT'S MORE: Alvarez also helped his country to global glory in Qatar, starting six out of seven of Argentina's World Cup matches and was also their second-highest goalscorer in the tournament, behind Lionel Messi. He has been likened to Gabriel Jesus by Pep Guardiola, with Manchester City finding another forward that offers a bit of everything.
WHAT NEXT FOR ALVAREZ? The striker will hope to start and add to his goal tally when City take on Tottenham at the Etihad Stadium on Thursday.