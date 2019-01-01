World Cup winner Desailly speaks on Ghana's Africa Cup of Nations chances

The former Chelsea star shares his thoughts on how the country of his birth could perform at the continental gathering

French World Cup winner of Ghanaian descent Marcel Desailly believes could be among the surprise teams at the (Afcon) in having lost their favourites status due to disappointments in recent times.

The Black Stars, semi-finalists in the last six editions of the tournament and finalists in 2010 and 2015, are hoping to beat 23 other nations to win their first title since 1982.

The tournament opened on Friday with the hosts beating Zimbabwe 1-0 in Cairo.

“In the previous African Cup of Nations, we were really hoping to win it because we were one of the favourites but you can see nothing happened," 1998 World Cup winner Desailly told Zylofon FM in Ghana.

"This time, you can see we are not one of the favourites

“Our status as underdogs allows us to work in a better way to be one of the surprise teams of this tournament, so we hope that they prepare very well.

“They [team] were in Dubai [United Arab Emirates] to prepare physically because you know its key at the beginning of the tournament

"I’m confident that they [Ghana] can be a surprise of this tournament."

Four-time champions Ghana are set to open their campaign against Benin at the Ismailia Stadium on Monday.

The Stars then face cup holders on June 25 before coming up against Guinea-Bissau in their last fixture in Group F.

Born in Ghana, Desailly relocated to with his family at the age of four.

