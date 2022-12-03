World Cup: Senegal 'have the weapons' to stop England - Daf hails Afcon champions

Former Senegal international Omar Daf insists the Lions of Teranga can silence England in the World Cup's Round of 16 match on Sunday.

Senegal advanced to the last 16

They will take on England in the second round

Daf discusses the African nation's chances

WHAT HAPPENED: Senegal, who are the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations champions, finished second in Group A - behind the Netherlands, to make it to the last 16 of the prestigious global competition.

They are now scheduled to play England who topped Group B. Ex-Teranga Lion international Daf has opined what the Aliou Cisse side should do to stand a chance of making it to the next phase.

WHAT HE SAID: "Senegal are the African champion so we must continue to be ambitious. Tactically, we will have to be very strong to beat this English team," Daf told BBC.

"The English are complete defensively, in the middle, and even in terms of their offensive animation. But we have the weapons to continue this adventure.

"Our opponent is one of the best teams in Europe but Senegal are not African champions for nothing. We arrived in this competition with a lot of ambition. The boys show it in every game, I hope they will take this game with a lot of energy. This team is a pleasure to watch."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Daf was part of the Senegal team that made history after they reached the quarter-finals of the 2002 World Cup.

The Lions of Teranga hope to match the 2002 squad or even go a step further in Qatar.

IN TWO PICTURES:

WHAT NEXT: If Senegal manage to beat England on Sunday at Al Bayt Stadium, they will then play France or Poland in the last eight.